Coming to us via PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we have our first set of in-hand images of the upcoming*Buzzworthy Bumblebee BB-95 N.E.S.T. Bonecrusher. This figure is basically a black and dark gray redeco of the original Studio Series SS-33 Voyager Bonecrusher
*from 2019. This deco matches the one used in the Studio Series N.E.S.T Bumblebee, even featuring and N.E.S.T Autobot insignia, but with a subtle “All Hail Megatron” logo on each side of the vehicle mode. We also comparison shots with the original SS Bonecrusher as well as other Studio Series figures. This figure <a href="https://news.tfw2005.com/2022/09/23/target-geek-out-transformers-nest-ratchet-bonecrusher-buzz-ss-dotm-prime-466010">will be released as a Target » Continue Reading.
