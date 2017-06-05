Today we are going to take a look at something a little different, the Extreme Sets Headquarters Pop Up. This is a huge cardboard based diorama loosely based on The Nemesis from Generation 1. It features purple panels and lots of monitors and interface switches, perfectly giving you a base for your Decepticons to hang out in. Either on your shelf as a backdrop, or for use in your TF photography! For those that don’t know, Extreme Sets have been putting out cardboard diorama displays for wrestling figures for a while now. They allowed folks to easily, and cheaply, create » Continue Reading.
The post Extreme Sets Headquarters Diorama Photo Review
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...