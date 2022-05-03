Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Newage H27C David & H27M David (Legends Scale Optimus Prime) New Variants Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:21 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,206
Newage H27C David & H27M David (Legends Scale Optimus Prime) New Variants Images


Third party company*Newage Toys*have revealed, via their*Facebook*account, images of two new variants of their impressive*H27 David (Legends Scale G1 Optimus Prime): H27C David*and*H27M David. H27C David features a new G1 Marvel Comics deco, 3 pairs of hands, energy axe, blaster and Matrix but it doesn’t come with a trailer. H27D David*is a special shiny “Electroplating” deco of this mold. It’s packaged with the same accessories as the aforementioned*H27C David. This release doesn’t include a trailer neither. See all the images after the jump and then let us know your impressions on these new Legends scale figures on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Newage H27C David & H27M David (Legends Scale Optimus Prime) New Variants Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:17 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.