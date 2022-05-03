Third party company*Newage Toys*have revealed, via their*Facebook
*account
, images of two new variants of their impressive*H27 David (Legends Scale G1 Optimus Prime)
: H27C David*and*H27M David. H27C David features a new G1 Marvel Comics deco, 3 pairs of hands, energy axe, blaster and Matrix but it doesn’t come with a trailer. H27D David*is a special shiny “Electroplating” deco of this mold. It’s packaged with the same accessories as the aforementioned*H27C David. This release doesn’t include a trailer neither. See all the images after the jump and then let us know your impressions on these new Legends scale figures on » Continue Reading.
The post Newage H27C David & H27M David (Legends Scale Optimus Prime) New Variants Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...