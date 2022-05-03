We have a new*Weibo update
*from third party company*Dr. Wu. They have revealed color renders of their Extreme Warfare Ultra Magnus Armor. This is a new extra “Ultra Magnus” armor planned to go with*DW-E04W Prime Commander (white Ultra Magnus) for Dr Wu’s Extreme Warfare Micromaster scale. The renders show the small white Prime Commander combined with the armor in alt mode. A very promising project for such a small scale. We still have no additional details, so stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! See all the mirrored images after the jump and then join to the ongoing discussion on » Continue Reading.
The post Dr Wu Extreme Warfare Ultra Magnus Armor Color Renders
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...