Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Dr Wu Extreme Warfare Ultra Magnus Armor Color Renders
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,206
Dr Wu Extreme Warfare Ultra Magnus Armor Color Renders


We have a new*Weibo update*from third party company*Dr. Wu. They have revealed color renders of their Extreme Warfare Ultra Magnus Armor. This is a new extra “Ultra Magnus” armor planned to go with*DW-E04W Prime Commander (white Ultra Magnus) for Dr Wu’s Extreme Warfare Micromaster scale. The renders show the small white Prime Commander combined with the armor in alt mode. A very promising project for such a small scale. We still have no additional details, so stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! See all the mirrored images after the jump and then join to the ongoing discussion on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Dr Wu Extreme Warfare Ultra Magnus Armor Color Renders appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:17 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.