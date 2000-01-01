Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > TFcon Discussion
Reload this Page Auction Question
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:00 PM   #1
theoneyouknowleast
Beast Machine
theoneyouknowleast's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 493
Auction Question
Hi All

Never been to the Friday Night Auction, this will be my first one.

How does work? Is is silent, normal or something else?

Do I get my bids in before it starts or during?

Thanks in advance,
__________________
My Humble Feedback Thread

Looking For:
-TR Nautica
-POTP Onyx Prime Prime Master from Predaking.
theoneyouknowleast is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:03 PM   #2
Ultra Maverick
The Bow Tie Guy
Ultra Maverick's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Ottawa, ON
Posts: 2,028
Re: Auction Question
It’s a great event
Friday night is the live auction, and there’s always tons of great stuff to bid on, all for a great cause.

Saturday there will be a silent auction
Hope that helps
Ultra Maverick is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:40 PM   #3
zuffyprime
Metroplex
zuffyprime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 4,836
Thumbs up Re: Auction Question
Like UM said:

Friday night is a live auction.
You bid live, against other bidders!
Just make sure to arrive by 7:30pm to ensure you get a bid panel number, as the auction starts at 8pm.

At the end of the auction, whatever doesn't get auctioned off, you can grab and take to the auctioneer and offer a "buy it now" price.

Then there is the silent auction on saturday, where you put your highest bid on a sheet, and keep coming back to see if anybody outbid you.

It is absolutely amazing, too much fun, and completely free, whether or not you have a sat or sunday pass.

And in the past we've had surprise guest appearances by voice actors!

Hope to see you there!
__________________
I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts
I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs
If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks
zuffyprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Lot of Transformers - Optimus Prime Megatron McDonalds Figures & Mug
Transformers
G1 Transformers Thundercracker
Transformers
G1 transformers cassettes And Mini Bots
Transformers
Transformers G1 Huge LOT OF FIGURES WEAPONS & ACCESSORIES DEVASTATOR 100+ PIECES
Transformers
2x Transformers Power of the Primes 1x Rodimus Unicronus + 1x Optimus Prime New
Transformers
Transformers lot from various eras. takara, hasbro, third parties.
Transformers
Transformers G1 Masterpiece Oversize MPP10 Alloy Diecast Optimus Prime OS MP10
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:02 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.