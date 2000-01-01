Today, 09:00 PM #1 theoneyouknowleast Beast Machine Join Date: Oct 2011 Location: Mississauga ON Posts: 493 Auction Question Hi All



Never been to the Friday Night Auction, this will be my first one.



How does work? Is is silent, normal or something else?



Do I get my bids in before it starts or during?



Thanks in advance,

My Humble Feedback Thread



Looking For:

-TR Nautica

-POTP Onyx Prime Prime Master from Predaking.

Today, 09:03 PM #2 Ultra Maverick The Bow Tie Guy Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Ottawa, ON Posts: 2,028 Re: Auction Question It's a great event

Friday night is the live auction, and there’s always tons of great stuff to bid on, all for a great cause.



Saturday there will be a silent auction

Today, 09:40 PM #3 zuffyprime Metroplex Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton Posts: 4,836 Re: Auction Question



Friday night is a live auction.

You bid live, against other bidders!

Just make sure to arrive by 7:30pm to ensure you get a bid panel number, as the auction starts at 8pm.



At the end of the auction, whatever doesn't get auctioned off, you can grab and take to the auctioneer and offer a "buy it now" price.



Then there is the silent auction on saturday, where you put your highest bid on a sheet, and keep coming back to see if anybody outbid you.



It is absolutely amazing, too much fun, and completely free, whether or not you have a sat or sunday pass.



And in the past we've had surprise guest appearances by voice actors!



