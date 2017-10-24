Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Toyhax.com October 2017 Update!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,070
Toyhax.com October 2017 Update!


Toyhax dropped by again and gave us an update for their newest label sets. Here is what Delta Star of Toyhax has to share with us: “Reprolabels is happy to announce it’s new spooktacular October release! We have quite the assortment of goodies in this one so we hope you all enjoy! Check out our newest one cent promo set: Titans Return Windblade! She is now adorned with beatiful paisley designs on her wings, and striking blue highlights. Dont forget to throw her set in your cart for just one penny! Moving on, we are keping the ball &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Toyhax.com October 2017 Update! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Costco Exclusive Metallic Battle Ops Leader Bumblebee
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:19 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.