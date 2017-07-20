|
TakaraTomy Listings for The Last Knight Figures
Originating from the Snakas Blog,
we have listings for the Japanese releases of The Last Knight figures. TFW2005 member Type-R has transposed the list for us below. Some names have been withheld, but educated guessing leads to assumptions of TLK-20 being Hot Rod, TLK-25 being Nitro Zeus, TLK-29 being Cogman, and TLK-30 potentially being leader class Dragonstorm (again, these are not confirmed). MPM-4 Optimus Prime 15,000 yen TLK-20 DX figure character M 2,800 yen TLK-21 Crosshairs 2,800 yen TLK-22 Bumblebee 2,800 yen TLK-23 Strafe 2,800 yen TLK-24 Dinobot Scorn 4,500 yen TLK-25 DX figure Character R 4,500 yen » Continue Reading.
