|
Diamond Comics Shipping List for July 26th
TFW2005 member D-Drive delivers again with next week’s shipping list. Make sure these Transformers books are in your pull boxes! TRANSFORMERS LOST LIGHT #8 (also shipping covers A, subscriptions B, C, D and 1-in-10 (W) James Roberts (A/CA) Jack Lawrence THE HUNT IS ON! Ever lost something and spent forever looking for it? Try visiting Troja Major, the lost property capital of the universe. Just bear in mind that it’s better known by another name: the Howling Town. And the Autobots are about to find out why. REVOLUTIONARIES #6 (also shipping subscription A, B, C and 1-in-10 variants) (W) John » Continue Reading.
