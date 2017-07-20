Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Diamond Comics Shipping List for July 26th
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 38,355
Diamond Comics Shipping List for July 26th


TFW2005 member D-Drive delivers again with next week’s shipping list. Make sure these Transformers books are in your pull boxes! TRANSFORMERS LOST LIGHT #8 (also shipping covers A, subscriptions B, C, D and 1-in-10 (W) James Roberts (A/CA) Jack Lawrence THE HUNT IS ON! Ever lost something and spent forever looking for it? Try visiting Troja Major, the lost property capital of the universe. Just bear in mind that it’s better known by another name: the Howling Town. And the Autobots are about to find out why. REVOLUTIONARIES #6 (also shipping subscription A, B, C and 1-in-10 variants) (W) John &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Diamond Comics Shipping List for July 26th appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE, ALEX MILNE, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER, ANDREW GRIFFITH, JAMES RAIZ and JOSH PEREZ. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Optimus Prime
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS MASTERPIECE MP-9 RODIMUS CONVOY (RODIMUS PRIME) LOOSE!!!
Transformers
TFcon 2017 Toronto Exclusive Terraeris Rally Perfection Series PS-06R SOLD OUT
Transformers
Transformers Movie TFTM Leader Class Green Brawl
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Jetfire and Optimus Prime Leader Class
Transformers
Transformers Hunt for the Decepticons Human Alliance Jazz - Authentic - SEALED
Transformers
Vintage TRANSFORMERS G1 1984 Decepticon warrior skywarp in box complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:54 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.