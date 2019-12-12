|
Nezha x Transformers Nezha Transforming Figure In-Package Image
It didn’t take long after our first official images of the new Nezha x Transformers figures
, for our first in-package images of this new line, thanks to Twitter user @INCHIKIBANCYO
. It’s clear that Hasbro is giving a lot of attention and love to this crossover aimed to the Chinese market. It’s good to notice that Hasbro is using lean packaging similar to some presentations for Transformers Cyberverse toys. Simple and cool open blister/box with the main art in the upper left corner and logos in the lower and right sides. The figure comes in robot mode with weapons » Continue Reading.
The post Nezha x Transformers Nezha Transforming Figure In-Package Image
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.