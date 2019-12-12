Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Nezha x Transformers Nezha Transforming Figure In-Package Image


It didn’t take long after our first official images of the new Nezha x Transformers figures, for our first in-package images of this new line, thanks to Twitter user @INCHIKIBANCYO. It’s clear that Hasbro is giving a lot of attention and love to this crossover aimed to the Chinese market. It’s good to notice that Hasbro is using lean packaging similar to some presentations for Transformers Cyberverse toys. Simple and cool open blister/box with the main art in the upper left corner and logos in the lower and right sides. The figure comes in robot mode with weapons &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Nezha x Transformers Nezha Transforming Figure In-Package Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



