Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Botbots Bakery Bytes 5-Packs Available At Amazon US
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:23 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,574
Transformers Botbots Bakery Bytes 5-Packs Available At Amazon US


Attention Botbots collectors! 2005 Boards member*Michael Payton*brought our attention with his report of the*Transformers Botbots Bakery Bytes 5-Packs Available at Amazon US. The Botbots Bakery Bytes 5-Packs*are in stock and ready to ship here for*$9.99. This series features special “color change” BotBots and it proved to be elusive to find with only a few physical sightings*over the world. Now it’s your chance to grab these small and fun Botbots for your collection. The #Botbotschallenge continues!

The post Transformers Botbots Bakery Bytes 5-Packs Available At Amazon US appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Iron Factory Pink Assassin Arcee 3rd Party Transformers
Transformers
1980'S TRANSFORMERS TOYS COLLECTION OF 27
Transformers
Transformers Seige War For Cybertron deluxe Ratchet (brand new)
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Prime Wars Trilogy Amazon Exclusive Blast Off MISB
Transformers
Transformers Siege War for Cybertron WFC Deluxe Autobot Ratchet MISB
Transformers
MEGATRON complete Takara G1 ORIGINAL TRANSFORMER 80s Vintage Toy Deception COOL
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations Titan Class METROPLEX BRAND NEW Sealed MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:24 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.