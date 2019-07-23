|
Transformers Botbots Bakery Bytes 5-Packs Available At Amazon US
Attention Botbots collectors! 2005 Boards member*Michael Payton*brought our attention with his report of the*Transformers Botbots Bakery Bytes 5-Packs Available at Amazon US. The Botbots Bakery Bytes 5-Packs*are in stock and ready to ship here
for*$9.99. This series features special “color change” BotBots and it proved to be elusive to find with only a few physical sightings
*over the world. Now it’s your chance to grab these small and fun Botbots for your collection. The #Botbotschallenge continues!
