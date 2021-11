Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,424

Tickets are on sale now at TFcon is very happy to welcome Transformers writerto TFcon Toronto 2021 . He is known to fans as the Story Editor and Head Writer for the Transformers TV series Beast Machines, in his words perhaps the most polarizing series in Transformers history.Bob will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph sessions with the attendees of Canada’s Premiere fan-run Transformers convention.Bob Skir is presented by Ages Three and Up Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets Attached Thumbnails

