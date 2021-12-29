Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:00 AM
Super_Megatron
Newage H42G Shean (Legends Scale G1 Mirage) ?Golden Lagoon? Variant


Third party company*Newage Toys, via their*Facebook account, have shared images of the their*H41D Jones (Legends Scale G1 Beachcomber) ?Golden Lagoon? variant. This is new gold redeco shown by Newage, this time using their Legends scale G1 Mirage mold and giving us a new color variant of this mold. As with the H41D Jones (Legends Scale G1 Beachcomber) ?Golden Lagoon? variant, this will be a limited release. See all the mirrored images attached to this news post and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!

