Third party company*Newage Toys, via their*Facebook account
, have shared images of the their*H41D Jones (Legends Scale G1 Beachcomber) ?Golden Lagoon? variant. This is new gold redeco shown by Newage, this time using their Legends scale G1 Mirage mold and giving us a new color variant of this mold
. As with the H41D Jones (Legends Scale G1 Beachcomber) ?Golden Lagoon? variant
, this will be a limited release. See all the mirrored images attached to this news post and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!
.
