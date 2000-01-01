Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Discussion
TFcon Discussion
Can I ask a favor of a friendly American?
Today, 08:44 AM
freakx2001
Transformers Animated
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 347
Can I ask a favor of a friendly American?
Hey,
Any Americans that are 100% coming to TFcon?
I'm in search of a small favor
Msg me
Freakx2001's TFCON 2018 BST Thread
