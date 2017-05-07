A new The Last Knight video has surfaced in several official Transformers Media like Instagram
, Twitter
, and YouTube
*. “He can save the world, but can he master a British accent? Go behind the scenes with Optimus Prime on the set of #Transformers
“ You can check the video below, but don’t expect Peter Cullen this time but Optimus Prime himself! After that click on the bar to sound off at the 2005 Boards.
