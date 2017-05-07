Thank to 2005 Boards user*markerguru, Alex Milne himself, for sharing his*Transformers: Lost Light #6 Subscription Cover A Line Art. According to his Twitter
*the title of this image is “Consumed by function”, and here’s what he says about his recent piece of art: “Here is the line art for my cover. Lots of gears and cogs” *You can check the picture after the jump, and then join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards.
