IDWs Transformers Annual 2021: iTunes Preview


The iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of the 2021 Transformers Annual is ready for your inspection: “Light/Star”. Vigilem, an ancient force, a Cybertronian Titan, a seemingly unstoppable engine, broke the tether between Cybertron and its moon. Lodestar remains the only other active Titan and, together with her cityspeaker, Lightbright, has been tasked with bringing Vigilem home or taking him down. When Vigilem flees to a colony run by Thunderwing and his lackeys, Lightbright, Lodestar, and the Technobots will have to go on the most dangerous mission of their lives in pursuit of the Titan! Seen enough to save a spot &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers Annual 2021: iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



