Netflix Geeked Week To Showcase Upcoming Transformers Content



Netflix is set to showcase behind the scene content from their upcoming shows including Transformers. As a part of their Geeked Week online event, the streaming giant is teasing what appears to be exclusive stuff from Transformers: War For Cybertron Kingdom. We may even hear more on Transformers: BotBots project if we are lucky. Geeked Week will take place from June 7th to June 11th this year. You can check out the promo video below and subscribe to the online event (via YouTube) after the jump.



Netflix is set to showcase behind the scene content from their upcoming shows including Transformers. As a part of their Geeked Week online event, the streaming giant is teasing what appears to be exclusive stuff from Transformers: War For Cybertron Kingdom. We may even hear more on Transformers: BotBots project if we are lucky. Geeked Week will take place from June 7th to June 11th this year. You can check out the promo video below and subscribe to the online event (via YouTube) after the jump.





