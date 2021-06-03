Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Netflix Geeked Week To Showcase Upcoming Transformers Content
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 10:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,603
Netflix Geeked Week To Showcase Upcoming Transformers Content


Netflix is set to showcase behind the scene content from their upcoming shows including Transformers. As a part of their Geeked Week online event, the streaming giant is teasing what appears to be exclusive stuff from Transformers: War For Cybertron Kingdom. We may even hear more on Transformers: BotBots project if we are lucky. Geeked Week will take place from June 7th to June 11th this year. You can check out the promo video below and subscribe to the online event (via YouTube) after the jump.

The post Netflix Geeked Week To Showcase Upcoming Transformers Content appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Third Party iGear Mini Warriors - MW-02 - RAGER - Loose - Not Huffer
Transformers
New Transformers Hasbro Megatron Studio Series 13 Combat Version Action Figure
Transformers
Vintage 1987 Hasbro / Takara Chromedome Transformer
Transformers
Transformers kingdom blackarachnia Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers TRIGGERHAPPY w. BLOWPIPE Titans Return New MOSC
Transformers
Transformers MISFIRE w. AIMLESS Titans Return New MOSC
Transformers
VENOM 2008 HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS TRANSFORMERS CROSSOVERS CAR - LOOSE
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:05 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.