Haslab War For Cybertron Unicron: Production Update #1 ? Making The Tool Plan

And after its successful crowdfunding, we finally have our first*Haslab War For Cybertron Unicron: Production Update #1 – Making The Tool Plan*for all those lucky backers of the biggest Chaos-Bringer figure ever! Via Haslab , they have announced that*Unicron is almost ready for what they call "tool start". Read part of the description below: Tool start is when we begin the process of manufacturing the tools, or molds, that will be used to create each piece of this massive figure. However, before tool start, we need a tool layout. A tool layout is the plan that organizes all the pieces