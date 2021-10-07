Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:50 AM
Super_Megatron
Super 7 ReAction Transformers Christmas Optimus Prime


Super 7, via their social media channels, have shared our first image of their new*ReAction Transformers Christmas Optimus Prime. This is a special “Santa Optimus Prime” redeco of ReAction Optimus Prime, now featuring red and green colors, a proper Christmas hat and a sweet Christmas lollipop colored gun!*Santa Optimus Prime will be available in November. Click on the bar to see the first promotional image and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Super 7 ReAction Transformers Christmas Optimus Prime appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



