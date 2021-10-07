|
Super 7 ReAction Transformers Christmas Optimus Prime
Super 7, via their social media channels
, have shared our first image of their new*ReAction Transformers Christmas Optimus Prime. This is a special “Santa Optimus Prime” redeco of ReAction Optimus Prime, now featuring red and green colors, a proper Christmas hat and a sweet Christmas lollipop colored gun!*Santa Optimus Prime will be available in November. Click on the bar to see the first promotional image and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
