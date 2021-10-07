Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Return To World Of Warships ? New Collaboration & Trailer
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,257
Transformers Return To World Of Warships ? New Collaboration & Trailer


The official World Of Warships YouTube Channel has uploaded the official trailer of a new World Of Warships X Transformers collaboration. Transformers characters are coming in hot in this is a free-to-play naval warfare-themed massively multiplayer online game. Transformers and World Of Warships had a previous collaboration in 2020, and now we have even more ship skins, ship commanders, bundles and prizes for players. You can find all the campaign details via World Of Warships website. Watch the trailer below featuring some old classic G1 tunes and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Return To World Of Warships – New Collaboration & Trailer appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS TITANS RETURN LASER PRIME CHAOS ON VELOCITRON COMPLETE W/ MANUAL
Transformers
Transformers Minifigure Packs! Full Set Of 6! , 1.9 inches smallest Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Decepticon: Sideways Audi R8 NEW NIP
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Ultra Magnus Diecast Incomplete
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Astromech Triple Changers
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Deluxe Rattrap Vintage Reissue 2021 Exclusive
Transformers
Vintage Go Bots Wrong Way Helicopter Transformer Tonka G1 1984 Carded!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:27 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.