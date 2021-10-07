|
Transformers Return To World Of Warships ? New Collaboration & Trailer
The official World Of Warships YouTube Channel
has uploaded the official trailer of a new World Of Warships X Transformers collaboration. Transformers characters are coming in hot in this is a free-to-play naval warfare-themed massively multiplayer online game. Transformers and World Of Warships had a previous collaboration in 2020
, and now we have even more ship skins, ship commanders, bundles and prizes for players. You can find all the campaign details via World Of Warships website.
Watch the trailer below featuring some old classic G1 tunes and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
