|
Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri ?Dark? Star Saber Teaser Image
Flame Toys, via their social media channels
, have shared a teaser image of their new*Kuro Kara Kuri “Dark” Star Saber. This is a special limited redeco of Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Star Saber
*featuring Decepticon insignia, possibly inspired in the E-Hobby exclusive Robotmasters Destron Star Saber
. Not much information has been revealed yet, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Check the teaser image after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri “Dark” Star Saber Teaser Image
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca