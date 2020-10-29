|
Figure King No. 273 Scans: Masterpiece Starscream Ver. 2.0, Kingdom, Netflix War For
Courtesy of*Loopaza Mega Store
*we have our usual doses of*Figure King Magazine Scans. Issue #273 features some new images and information of: Masterpiece Starscream Ver. 2.0, Earthrise, Netflix War For Cybertron, Studio Series, Volcanicus, Gigawatt & more. This month we only have and 5 pages of Transformers content: Transformers Masterpiece Starscream 2.0 Two pages with*images a color prototype showing even more details of the coming up Masterpiece Starscream 2.0 including transformation sequence and gimmicks. War For Cybertron: Kingdom Promotional images of the upcoming Wave 1 for the Japanese market. Rattrap, Cheetor and Optimus Primal will be available at » Continue Reading.
