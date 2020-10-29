Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Figure King No. 273 Scans: Masterpiece Starscream Ver. 2.0, Kingdom, Netflix War For
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,630
Figure King No. 273 Scans: Masterpiece Starscream Ver. 2.0, Kingdom, Netflix War For


Courtesy of*Loopaza Mega Store*we have our usual doses of*Figure King Magazine Scans. Issue #273 features some new images and information of: Masterpiece Starscream Ver. 2.0, Earthrise, Netflix War For Cybertron, Studio Series, Volcanicus, Gigawatt &#38; more. This month we only have and 5 pages of Transformers content: Transformers Masterpiece Starscream 2.0  Two pages with*images a color prototype showing even more details of the coming up Masterpiece Starscream 2.0 including transformation sequence and gimmicks. War For Cybertron: Kingdom  Promotional images of the upcoming Wave 1 for the Japanese market. Rattrap, Cheetor and Optimus Primal will be available at &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Figure King No. 273 Scans: Masterpiece Starscream Ver. 2.0, Kingdom, Netflix War For Cybertron, Earthrise, Studio Series, Abominus & More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers / Mr. Potato Head / OPTIMASH PRIME / OPTIMUS PRIME - MIB
Transformers
Transformers beast wars depth charge
Transformers
Lot of vintage Go Bots damaged / broken
Transformers
2003 Transformers Energon Omnicon STRONGARM Action Figure Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers G1 Re-Issue Starscream Walmart Hasbro 2018 MOC Canadian Clear Out
Transformers
Takara AM-21 Prime Arms Master Optimus Prime MIB Weaponizer Optimus Prime
Transformers
Lot Of 3 Generations Transformers Plus BONUS
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:55 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.