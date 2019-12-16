|
Siege Wave 5 Deluxe & Cyberverse Optimus Vs Starscream 2-pack Out in Canada
Via Cybertron.ca
*we can report that the new*Siege Wave 5 Deluxe Crosshairs and Spinister figures have been found at*EB Games in Ontario. Additionally, 2005 Boards member*DualDiac84*is giving us the heads up that the Transformers Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Optimus Prime & Starscream 2-Pack has been found at*Toys R Us in Manitoba. Happy hunting!
