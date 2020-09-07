Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Jada Toys G1 Transformers Nano Hollywood Rides 3-Pack Out At US Retail


Thanks to 2005 Board member*Scypris*for sharing his sighting of the new*Jada Toys G1 Transformers Nano Hollywood Rides 3-Pack at US retail. This pack brings us die-cast G1 Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Starscream vehicles which are about* 1 2/3-inches long with rolling wheels. The 3-pack was spotted at*Wal-Mart in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for $5.97.

The post Jada Toys G1 Transformers Nano Hollywood Rides 3-Pack Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 01:00 PM
wervenom
Re: Jada Toys G1 Transformers Nano Hollywood Rides 3-Pack Out At US Retail
Want!
