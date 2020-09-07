Moogleknight Generation 1 Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: Toronto, Ontario Posts: 17

Small Sale List in Toronto - PotP Abominus, 3x Siege Refraktor, G1 Intel Ops + Hello, and thanks for taking the time to view my small sale list.



I prefer local deals in Toronto please, and shipping is really not my preference. For reference I'm near Yonge and Finch.



I'm trying to make some room in my place, and therefore selling a couple of things, which I feel are fairly aggressively priced, but will consider reasonable offers, especially for multiple items



Please DM me if you're interested!



Power of the Primes Abominus (Sealed)- $140

- Includes all 5 bots (Hun-Gurrr, Rippersnapper, Sinnertwin, Blot and Cutthroat).

- Not willing to break them up



3x Siege Refraktor (Sealed) - $70

- I would prefer not to break them up, and the low price reflects that.



Titans Return Seaspray, Cosmos, and Power of the Primes Beachcomber (Sealed) - all three for $25



G1 Reissue Autobots Intel Ops Box set (Blaster + tapes and Perceptor) Sealed - $225



Device Label Broad Blast (Blaster) Sealed - $60

- Is a functioning USB hub



G1 Reissue Warpath (sealed, some damage to card) - $8

G1 Reissue Bumblebee (sealed) - $10

- Or take them both for $15



Once again, thanks for looking!



