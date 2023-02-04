Via*Yu?s Hobby Land Facebook we have our first images of the color prototype of the new*Iron Romance Workshop IRS-01 Bloody Azura (Legends Scale Samurai Beast Wars Rampage). This figure is a redesign of Beast Wars Rampage similar to Iron Factory’s Samurai Series. Standing only 10 cm tall in robot mode it features six poseable arms (4 of them are removable) with several interchangeable hands. It still transforms into a crab. According to the information shared this figure should be out in June this year. See the images after the break and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 » Continue Reading.