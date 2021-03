Gate0fBabylon Mini-Con Join Date: Apr 2018 Location: markham Posts: 3

WTB Combiner Wars Prime Basically any version of the combiner wars prime mold besides motormaster who I already have, I'd prefer the battle core one, also the condition of the figure isn't a big issue since I'm using it for a custom, so even if it's missing parts like the head it's fine and I'll make an offer accordingly. I'm in the Markham area so meeting up near there would be helpful but I can also just pay for shipping, also I can pay using Paypal or cash only. Attached Thumbnails