*from third party company*Dr. Wu. They have revealed the color prototype of their*Extreme Warfare DW-E25 Menace King (Micromasters Scale Megatron). This is a new entry in*Dr Wu?s Extreme Warfare Micromaster scale line. The images show a really impressive G1 cartoon-style Megatron that transform into his classic Walter p-38 gun alt mode. An impressive design in such small scale. According to the information shared in Weibo, this figure is planned for release by the end of this year. See all the mirrored images after the jump and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 » Continue Reading.
