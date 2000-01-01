Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:24 AM   #1
wervenom
Lord Etherium (custom Dark Jetfire Siege mold)
I painted this guy before the Generations one but seeing he had more accessories and I made him a cape I didnt actually finish him before the Generations version. A while ago Amazon was clearing this guy out for a ridiculously low price so I grabbed an extra to make a custom dark Jetfire out of it but I liked the idea of him actually taking over the Decepticons more.

Wasnt really sure about the name but what the hell it works well enough for me. Weaponry was another story. Since he looked a bit more regal I wanted him to have a sword but nothing seemed large enough or fitting. I grabbed the DR. Wu Grimlock staff but it was better suited to another custom (Onyx Prime).

I then came across letter openers and the one I found looked great and was considerably less than most custom weaponry. Its a bit heavy but he can wield it well enough for being solid metal, I just had to remove the gun grips from his hands. Well again, hopefully something you enjoy.

Shot 9/26/2020.
wervenom
Re: Lord Etherium (custom Dark Jetfire Siege mold)









wervenom
Re: Lord Etherium (custom Dark Jetfire Siege mold)







