I painted this guy before the Generations one but seeing he had more accessories and I made him a cape I didnt actually finish him before the Generations version. A while ago Amazon was clearing this guy out for a ridiculously low price so I grabbed an extra to make a custom dark Jetfire out of it but I liked the idea of him actually taking over the Decepticons more.
Wasnt really sure about the name but what the hell it works well enough for me. Weaponry was another story. Since he looked a bit more regal I wanted him to have a sword but nothing seemed large enough or fitting. I grabbed the DR. Wu Grimlock staff but it was better suited to another custom (Onyx Prime).
I then came across letter openers and the one I found looked great and was considerably less than most custom weaponry. Its a bit heavy but he can wield it well enough for being solid metal, I just had to remove the gun grips from his hands. Well again, hopefully something you enjoy.