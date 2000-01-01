wervenom Windbreaker Join Date: May 2010 Location: Woodbridge, On Posts: 7,350

Lord Etherium (custom Dark Jetfire Siege mold)



Wasnt really sure about the name but what the hell it works well enough for me. Weaponry was another story. Since he looked a bit more regal I wanted him to have a sword but nothing seemed large enough or fitting. I grabbed the DR. Wu Grimlock staff but it was better suited to another custom (Onyx Prime).



I then came across letter openers and the one I found looked great and was considerably less than most custom weaponry. Its a bit heavy but he can wield it well enough for being solid metal, I just had to remove the gun grips from his hands. Well again, hopefully something you enjoy.



Shot 9/26/2020.





















