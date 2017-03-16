Thanks to weibo user ????????????
via 2005 Boards member Seth Sunthay we have a look at what seems to be even more new Transformers The Last Knight figures. Included in this round is Decepticon Nitro in what looks to be a new mold (or heavy remold of Shockwave) and a Megatron, though not specifically movie related. Megs is a redeco of the Transformers Generations IDW stealth bomber from a couple years ago. Check out the pics after the break and feel free to hit discuss and sound off!
