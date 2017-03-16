Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,197
More New Transformers The Last Knight Figures Revealed


Thanks to weibo user ???????????? via 2005 Boards member Seth Sunthay we have a look at what seems to be even more new Transformers The Last Knight figures. Included in this round is Decepticon Nitro in what looks to be a new mold (or heavy remold of Shockwave) and a Megatron, though not specifically movie related. Megs is a redeco of the Transformers Generations IDW stealth bomber from a couple years ago. Check out the pics after the break and feel free to hit discuss and sound off!

The post More New Transformers The Last Knight Figures Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
