Super_Megatron
Transformers: The Last Knight Gudetama Promotion In Japan


Following the success of being attached to Godzilla, Japan's Gudetama (the depressed*egg, who is already popular on its own) has set its eyes on Transformers. Specifically, Transformers: The Last Knight. The Sanrio New Product Exhibition SANRIO EXPO 2017 press event kicked off on Friday to show off some of the company's upcoming merchandise. One head-turning display combined Takara Tomy's Optimus Prime and Sanrio's lackadaisical Gudetama. The ennui-filled egg has already had success with TOHO's Godzilla last year but is now moving on to another tent-pole franchise. The event displayed Optimus Prime from Transformers: The Last Knight surrounded by Gudetama plush

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Gudetama Promotion In Japan appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



