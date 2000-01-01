Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:26 AM
Malakhov
Transformers for sale
I have a transform element Optimus prime v2 with both heads for sale. Never been transformed and still have the box, was only displayed, like new. 140$

I also have a 3A bumblebee for sale, only displayed and have the box. 200$

Last is a complete g1 Megatron 140$
