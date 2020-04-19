|
Devil Saviour DS-03 Compresor (Revenge Of The Fallen Overload) Color Prototype
New third party company*Devil Saviour*(formerly known as Bombusbee) has shared*via Weibo
*images of the color prototype of their*DS-03 Compresor (Revenge Of The Fallen Overload) This mold is part of the Devil Saviour Troublemaker, a complete set of seven Revenge Of The Fallen Constructicons that can combine into Devastator. A very interesting alternative over the ongoing Studio Series version. Devil Saviours take on Overload bring us a very original robot mode, slightly based in one of the unused Contructicons concept art samples, different from Studio Series Overload. The robot looks bulky and menacing with a very movie-accurate alt mode. The finishing » Continue Reading.
The post Devil Saviour DS-03 Compresor (Revenge Of The Fallen Overload) Color Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca