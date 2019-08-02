|
Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Sneak Strike Decepticon Deadlock Official
Amazon has posted
several official images of*Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Sneak Strike Decepticon Deadlock, for our viewing pleasure. Classic Deadlock toy robot inspired by the ruthless Deception Warrior from the Transformers Cyberverse cartoon, as seen on Cartoon Network and YouTube.*Convert the evil Deception Deadlock to activate his signature Sneak Strike action attack move. Fun attack move can be repeated through easy reactivation steps. You can check out the new images, after the jump.
