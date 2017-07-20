|
Power of the Primes Initial Official Images
Hasbro’s official Transformers Facebook page has release some initial official pics of the new Power of the Primes toys. On show are official pics of the various new toys we saw at the show today, including: Prime Master Liege Maximo (Skullgrin) Legends class Beachcomber Deluxe class Dreadwind Deluxe class Jazz Voyager class Starscream Leader class Evolution Rodimus Prime Stay tuned thoughout the rest of the day, tomorrow, and into the weekend for more new from the San Diego Comic Con, and check out our sister site Toyark
for coverage of all the other lovely toylines on show.
The post Power of the Primes Initial Official Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.