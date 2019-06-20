Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,913

IDW?s Transformers: Galaxies Monthly Series Debuts September 2019



IDW's new monthly Transformers spin-off series entitled Transformers: Galaxies*is coming your way this September: Written by Vox Media co-founder and lifelong Transformers devotee Tyler Bleszinski, with luscious artwork by longtime Transformers artist, Livio Ramondelli, Transformers: Galaxies #1 uncovers the hidden secrets of Cybertrons vast beauty and extraordinary cityscapes. Long ago, after the War Against the Threefold Spark ended, the Constructicons emerged to help rebuild the decimated planet in grand fashion. But what happened to them in the years since? Why had they been erased from Cybertrons history and what have they been planning for their devastating return?





