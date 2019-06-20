Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:00 PM
Super_Megatron
IDW?s Transformers: Galaxies Monthly Series Debuts September 2019


IDW’s new monthly Transformers spin-off series entitled Transformers: Galaxies*is coming your way this September: Written by Vox Media co-founder and lifelong Transformers devotee Tyler Bleszinski, with luscious artwork by longtime Transformers artist, Livio Ramondelli, Transformers: Galaxies #1 uncovers the hidden secrets of Cybertrons vast beauty and extraordinary cityscapes. Long ago, after the War Against the Threefold Spark ended, the Constructicons emerged to help rebuild the decimated planet in grand fashion. But what happened to them in the years since? Why had they been erased from Cybertrons history and what have they been planning for their devastating return? Read the full &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW’s Transformers: Galaxies Monthly Series Debuts September 2019 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



