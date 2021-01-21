Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW Manager, Creative Development / Senior Editor Tom Waltz returns to the sneak peek beat, with an early look at “War World: The General.” In #Transformers #30 (which went to the printer today!) find out why “some monsters are beyond amnesty.” It’s a great time to tell your local comic book store you want to join the fight for #Cybertron! Update your pull list calendar to an in shops date of May 19th for this issue, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Stefano Simeone (Cover Artist), Priscilla Tramontano (Cover &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #30 Sneak Peek appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



