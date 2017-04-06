Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers: The Last Knight New Video – Rethink The Past


A new video has surfaced on the official Instagram and YouTube accounts of Tranformers: The Last Knight. The new clip is titled:*Transformers: The Last Knight – Microfiche – Rethink The Past. We get a brief description of the clip: “A thousand years weve kept it hidden the secret history of #Transformers. The video is only 22 seconds, but it gives us an interesting approach to the story of the new movie. It may be spoilers for some fans. If you still want to see the video, you can do it after the jump and then share your opinions &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight New Video – Rethink The Past appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



