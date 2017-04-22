We have with us, our first Toy Commercial for Transformers: The Last Knight toyline by Hasbro. Featuring recently revealed Armor Up Turbo Changers, the commercial explains the power of the knight armor with lovely CGI models of the characters. The video comes courtesy of Transformers Hong Kong Facebook Page
. Since embedding was unavailable for some reason, we’ve mirrored the video below:  
The post Transformers: The Last Knight – Armor Up Turbo Changers Toy Commercial
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...