Siege Micromasters Wave 2 in Australia



We’ve got word of more new Transformers in Australia. This time out it’s the wave 2 Siege Micromasters. This assortment adds two new two-packs – the Spy Patrol of Ravage and Laserbeak, and the Rescue Patrol featuring Stakeout and Red Heat. The pair were spotted in a Toyworld in Victoria. Could a US sighting be far behind? Keep it TFW2005 to find out!



The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. FREE PARKING For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/