Figure King 253 Scans ? Bumblebee movie Japanese launch and celebration

Via Loopaza Megastore , we have a look at this month's Figure King Magazine. Transformers gets a massive amount of focus this month, with over 40 pages of coverage all told, thanks to the combination of next month's launch of Bumblebee's solo movie in Japan and this month's Tokyo Toy Show. There's a lot of show and plenty to enjoy, including: A large celebration of the Bumblebee movie and focus on the toys for the movie. A celebration of Bumblebee as a character including the dozens of Bumblebee toys released over the last 35 years – including the recognition of