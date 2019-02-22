|
Mazinger Z vs Transformers Retailer Exclusive Covers
Two exclusive covers have been released for the upcoming Japanese manga, Mazinger Z vs Transformers over on villagebooks.net
. The first of these covers is a team-up shot by Ken Ninba, showing the titular Mazinger Z behind a lineup of classic Transformers characters such as Optimus Prime, Devastator, Prowl, Grimlock, Rumble, Skywarp and Thundercracker. The second cover plays up the “vs” aspect of the crossover and features art by*Yuuki Oshima. This cover shows Mazinger Z squaring off against Optimus Prime, readying his signature Rocket Punch against the Autobot leader. Mazinger’s allies Aphrodita A and Boss Borot race to support Mazinger, » Continue Reading.
The post Mazinger Z vs Transformers Retailer Exclusive Covers
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/