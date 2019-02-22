Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Mazinger Z vs Transformers Retailer Exclusive Covers


Two exclusive covers have been released for the upcoming Japanese manga, Mazinger Z vs Transformers over on villagebooks.net. The first of these covers is a team-up shot by Ken Ninba, showing the titular Mazinger Z behind a lineup of classic Transformers characters such as Optimus Prime, Devastator, Prowl, Grimlock, Rumble, Skywarp and Thundercracker. The second cover plays up the “vs” aspect of the crossover and features art by*Yuuki Oshima. This cover shows Mazinger Z squaring off against Optimus Prime, readying his signature Rocket Punch against the Autobot leader. Mazinger’s allies Aphrodita A and Boss Borot race to support Mazinger, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Mazinger Z vs Transformers Retailer Exclusive Covers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
