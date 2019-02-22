Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,212

Transformers Cyberverse One Step Wave 3 Released in Australia



Via TFW2005 member Shattered Trousers, we have word that Transformers Cyberverse One Step Wave 3 has been released in Australia. The assortment consists of four all-new toys – Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee (all three in new molds compared to their earlier releases) as well as Prowl. The quartet were spotted in a Target store in Victoria. Happy hunting, one and all!



