Re: Your List of Purchases for 2020!

List of Purchases 2020



January





On The Way

XX/XX - Fanstoys Goose - ShowZStore

XX/XX - Siege Spinister - eBay

XX/XX - Siege Crosshairs - BBTS

XX/XX - Siege Battle Master Singe - BBTS

XX/XX - Siege Battle Master Rung - BBTS

XX/XX - Siege Micromaster Battle Squad (wave 5) - BBTS

XX/XX - MP Hound - ShowZStore





February





March





April





May





June





July





August





September





October





November





December





Planned for 2020



ER Micromaster Hot Rod Patrol - Amazon.ca pre-order

ER Micromaster Military Patrol - Amazon.ca Pre-order

ER Ironworks - Amazon.ca pre-order

ER Sound Barrier - Amazon.ca pre-order

ER Micromaster Race Track Patrol

ER Micromaster Astro Squad

ER Runamuck

ER Runabout

ER Snapdragon

ER Double Dealer

G1 Wheeljack - eBay

G1 Mirage - eBay

G1 Defensor

Fanstoys Iceman - ShowZStore preorder

Fanstoys Viper

Fanstoys Hollywood

Fanstoys Bandit

Fanstoys Magnum - ShowZStore preorder

Fanstoys Smokey - ShowZStore preorder

Fanstoys Brawn - ShowZStore preorder

Fanstoys Beachcomber

Fanstoys Warpath - ShowZStore preorder





Upcoming 2021

WFC Unicron - HasLab preorder



Check out my GI Joe customs blog:



My TF Sales page:



My trade feedback: __________________Check out my GI Joe customs blog: http://oreobuildersblog.blogspot.ca/ My TF Sales page: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=34468 My trade feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...526#post280526