Old Today, 07:58 AM   #1
Oreobuilder
Masterpiece
Your List of Purchases for 2020!
Lets continue the tradition of listing our purchases for the year.

OB
Old Today, 08:01 AM   #2
Oreobuilder
Masterpiece
Re: Your List of Purchases for 2020!
List of Purchases 2020

January


On The Way
XX/XX - Fanstoys Goose - ShowZStore
XX/XX - Siege Spinister - eBay
XX/XX - Siege Crosshairs - BBTS
XX/XX - Siege Battle Master Singe - BBTS
XX/XX - Siege Battle Master Rung - BBTS
XX/XX - Siege Micromaster Battle Squad (wave 5) - BBTS
XX/XX - MP Hound - ShowZStore


February


March


April


May


June


July


August


September


October


November


December


Planned for 2020

ER Micromaster Hot Rod Patrol - Amazon.ca pre-order
ER Micromaster Military Patrol - Amazon.ca Pre-order
ER Ironworks - Amazon.ca pre-order
ER Sound Barrier - Amazon.ca pre-order
ER Micromaster Race Track Patrol
ER Micromaster Astro Squad
ER Runamuck
ER Runabout
ER Snapdragon
ER Double Dealer
G1 Wheeljack - eBay
G1 Mirage - eBay
G1 Defensor
Fanstoys Iceman - ShowZStore preorder
Fanstoys Viper
Fanstoys Hollywood
Fanstoys Bandit
Fanstoys Magnum - ShowZStore preorder
Fanstoys Smokey - ShowZStore preorder
Fanstoys Brawn - ShowZStore preorder
Fanstoys Beachcomber
Fanstoys Warpath - ShowZStore preorder


Upcoming 2021
WFC Unicron - HasLab preorder
