Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005?s Titans Return Quake Gallery Now Online!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,042
TFW2005?s Titans Return Quake Gallery Now Online!


When the TFCC gave us modern updates of Generation 1 Targetmasters Spinister and Needlenose last year, a few of us were left thinking, “where is Quake”? Here’s the answer to that question – he’s in Titans Return! Titans Return Quake is a reuse of the Titans Return Hardhead, one of the first Titans Return figures. Quake sports a new head, which does a good job of recreating the features of the original character, and the deco does a good job of recreating the color arrangement of the original Generation 1 Quake figure. The thunderbolt designs from the original Quake &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005’s Titans Return Quake Gallery Now Online! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
KO Reissue G1 Transformers Dinobot Swoop MIB
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Soundwave with Buzzsaw MIB Pre-Rub Symbol
Transformers
Lot of 80s VTG Transformers Optimus Prime Voltron GO Lion Megatron G1 G2
Transformers
masterpiece movie bumblebee
Transformers
Transformers G1 ?Kup? Factory Sealed NEW Circa 1986
Transformers
X-Transbots Apollyon 3rd Party Transformer Megatron
Transformers
Collector's Edition e-Hobby Exclusive #48 G1 ProtoColour (Anime) Astrotrain MIB

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:10 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.