When the TFCC gave us modern updates of Generation 1 Targetmasters Spinister and Needlenose last year, a few of us were left thinking, “where is Quake”? Here’s the answer to that question – he’s in Titans Return! Titans Return Quake
is a reuse of the Titans Return Hardhead, one of the first Titans Return figures. Quake sports a new head, which does a good job of recreating the features of the original character, and the deco does a good job of recreating the color arrangement of the original Generation 1 Quake figure. The thunderbolt designs from the original Quake » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005’s Titans Return Quake Gallery Now Online!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...