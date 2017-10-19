Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers The Last Knight Infernocus and Mission to Cybertron Legion Two Packs Rel


Via TFW2005 member Nevermore, we can report that Transformers The Last Knight Infernocus and the Mission to Cybertron Legion Two Packs have been released in Germany. Infernocus has also just hit UK retail, and is a set of five figures who combine into the enforcer of Quintessa. He’s running for 60 euros in Germany. The Mission to Cybertron Legion Two Packs give us two packs of Optimus Prime and Grimlock, and Bumblebee and Megatron, in the Legion size class. As in the US, these figures are Toys R Us exclusives in Germany. The Legions were seen in three different Toys &#187; Continue Reading.

