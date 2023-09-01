zackmak Robot Master Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: Kitchener Posts: 756

TFcon Toronto 2024 guest list requests... Would love to meet Victor Caroli - the voice actor who narrated the original TF series and it's pre/post-commercial bumpers, the 86 movie, and a whole bunch of the 80s+90s Transformers toy commercials. Such a great voice!



He was at 2023 TFcon Orlando, for his first convention ever. Hopefully he enjoyed it so much, he would consider coming to Canada for the 2024 TFcon Toronto event. Especially, since it will be the 40th anniversary of G1. I've already noticed the next USA TFcon for 2024 is being advertised as a 'G1 Reunion'. Hearing Victor Caroli's voice so often throughout our prime TF watching/playing years, his voice is just as memorable as the other big voice actors. He would fit in perfectly with the other guests during our 40th Anniversary Reunion in Toronto.



Super_Megatron et al, will you be sending an invite for Caroli to join us at TFcon Toronto 2024?