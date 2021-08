Possible Transformers Masterpiece G1 Cliffjumper ? Additional Robot & Vehicle Mode Im

Following our first images of what seems to be the prototype/test shot of a new Transformers Masterpiece G1 Cliffjumper, now we can share for you a nice extra set of HQ images of this figure for your viewing pleasure. This is clearly a direct retool of Masterpiece MP-45 Bumblebee 2.0, so there's all the things you may like or not about this mold in the new Masterpiece Cliffjumper. As had seen before, alt mode really captures the original "chibi" style of G1 Cliffjumper's alt mode, specially noticeable is the little rear spoiler. Robot mode features an impressive range of