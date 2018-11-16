Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,469

Metroplex Deck In Hand ? Transformers Trading Card Game



Releasing Today, a new product in the Transformers TCG line. The third release from Wave 1, the Metroplex Deck! Coming with 3 new battle cards and 4 new character cards including the Titan Metroplex himself this deck introduces a handful of new concepts into the Transformers TCG. Among those new concepts is the Titan sized card of Metroplex himself. He starts as the only character in play with his minions hiding under him, however as play progresses and more of his minions come into play the stronger Metroplex gets. If you can manage to play your cards right then Metroplex



The post







More... Releasing Today, a new product in the Transformers TCG line. The third release from Wave 1, the Metroplex Deck! Coming with 3 new battle cards and 4 new character cards including the Titan Metroplex himself this deck introduces a handful of new concepts into the Transformers TCG. Among those new concepts is the Titan sized card of Metroplex himself. He starts as the only character in play with his minions hiding under him, however as play progresses and more of his minions come into play the stronger Metroplex gets. If you can manage to play your cards right then Metroplex » Continue Reading. The post Metroplex Deck In Hand – Transformers Trading Card Game appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.