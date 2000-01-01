Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:36 AM   #1
RazzAq
Machine War
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: dead-monton
Posts: 253
MPM-6 at TRU.ca
MPM-6 is listed at TRU.ca, but not available for PO.

http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=148111306
Old Today, 11:39 AM   #2
The7thParallel
Animated
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,721
Re: MPM-6 at TRU.ca
Solid find! Now just need a discount and a live listing and we're good to go.
Old Today, 01:35 PM   #3
MapleMegatron
Titanium
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 1,254
Re: MPM-6 at TRU.ca
Originally Posted by The7thParallel View Post
Solid find! Now just need a discount and a live listing and we're good to go.
I would als need them to change that NO in the shippable to Quebec section to a YES
